The Samajwadi Party (SP) has written a letter to the Election Commission of India, seeking the removal of two IAS and two IPS officers in order to ensure free and fair elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The letter sent by SP secretary Rajendra Chaudhary alleges that these officers were working like "BJP workers".

The officers named in the letter are Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi; Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal; Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar; and ADG Special Task Force Amitabh Yash.

The letter further states that since these officers are holding influential positions, free and fair elections would not be possible unless they are removed.