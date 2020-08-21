The health condition of SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable on Friday, 21 August, as per the latest press release from the hospital. The legendary singer continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit of the MGM Hospital in Chennai and the doctors are closely monitoring his health.

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition currently is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress," the press release from the hospital read.

The singer's son and producer, SP Charan has also given update about his father's health in a new video. He said, "The hospital has mentioned the word 'stable' today. He was listed by the doctor and the medical team as critical until yesterday. Today's press release from the hospital says he is stable. They did not use the word 'critical'. But that doesn't mean he is completely recovered. What it means is there are no complications, all his vitals are working just fine."

He said that they have complete faith in the doctors treating SPB and in the prayers of the singer's fans and well-wishers. "And we are very, very glad and happy today he has been listed as stable. I again thank each and every one of you for your prayers, the love, the concern that you have showered upon my father and this family. Keep the prayers coming. There is a long road to recovery but an assured one. Thank you and god bless you all," Charan concluded.

The 74-year old singer is being treated for Covid-19 after testing positive for the pandemic on 5 August.