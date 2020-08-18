SP Charan has denied the rumours which claimed that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam is out of ventilator. The legendary singer's condition remains the same as yesterday and he is still in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

"There is a rumour going around that father is off the ventilator which is not true. Though we wish he will come out of it soon, he continues to be on ventilator," he said in a video that he posted on Instagram.

However, he requested fans and well-wishers to pray for his quick recovery stating that it is working. "We are again confident that your prayers are working and helping him on the recovery path. Please keep your prayers coming and we thank you as a family for your love, concern and prayers. Keep them coming, thank you so much," he added.

was admitted to the MGM hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on August. His condition turned critical on 13 August and he is still on ventilator. Not just his fans, celebrities, cutting across language barriers, have prayed for his quick recovery.

Meanwhile, reports say that SPB is getting a music therapy in the hospital which is playing a mix of romantic, philosophical and religious songs sung by him at the ward where he is being treated.