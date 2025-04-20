Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying it has no will to end the poverty and exploitation of Dalits.

Like Congress, BJP, etc., SP too has not done anything for the welfare and upliftment of the Bahujans, especially the Dalits, she said in a post on X.

"SP has no sympathy or will to end their poverty, caste-based exploitation injustice, atrocities, etc., due to which it is far away from the mainstream," she said in her post X in Hindi (loosely translated).

Mayawati has been cautioning the Dalit community against the Samajwadi Party's "design" to get their votes.

She has been frequently taking to social media, highlighting the SP's "motivated" actions for Dalits and other oppressed classes.

On Sunday, she wrote a series of posts trying to "expose" the SP's real intentions.

She reminded the people of the SP's past tenures in governance and said many actions cannot be forgiven. "SP's betrayal of BSP, murderous attack on its leadership on June 2, tearing of the bill on promotion quota of SCs and STs in Parliament, changing the names of new districts, parks, educational and medical colleges created in honour of their saints, gurus and great men etc. are such blatant casteist acts which are impossible to forgive."

Asking people to be careful, Mayawati said the BSP has been successful to a great extent in its mission to end the caste system here and create brotherhood in an egalitarian society, i.e., brotherhood in society.

"The SP is engaged in every way to fulfil its narrow political interests. People must be careful," she further wrote on X in Hindi.

In her concluding post, the BSP chief said that it was clear that, like Congress and BJP, etc., SP too can never be a true well-wisher of Dalits-Bahujans due to its "ill intentions and policies", but will continue to "deceive" them for the sake of votes, while BSP is dedicated and struggling to make the 'Bahujan Samaj' the ruling class.

The BSP chief has accused the SP and its Chief Akhilesh Yadav of exploiting Dalits for political gains under the guise of its recent PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign. She has said that the SP, much like other parties, was attempting to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political tools.

