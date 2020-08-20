SP Charan, son of SP Balasubrahmanyam, has said that his father's health condition has not changed compared to last few days, while thanking fans, film industry and music industry for conducting mass prayer for the legendary singer's quick recovery.

"There has not been any major development in my father's health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update. Again, as I said, we are keeping the hopes alive and faith alive and confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible," he said in the video.

The fans across the globe joined the mass prayer called by film industry and music industry on Thursday evening. Thanking the people's gesture, he said, "We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, all over the world, they are great people, we are grateful to each and every individual who initiated this mass prayer for my father's well-being."

He turned emotional as he struggled to express his gratitude for the people's love for him. "I'm at a loss of words. We bow down to you. Your prayers will not go wasted. God has a conscience, so I'm confident he will come back soon. All thanks to good-hearted souls all around the globe. Your prayers give us hope," he ends.

SPB was admitted to the MGM hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on August. His condition turned critical on 13 August and he is still on ventilator.