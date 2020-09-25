spb-passes-away-

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam who tested positive for Covid-19, passed away today at the age of 74 leaving the entire nation in shock. The 74-year-old was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Choolaimedu Chennai on August 5 and was suffering from mild symptoms for close to ten days.

Official confirmation by son SPB's son S.P. Charan

SPB's son SP Charan told reporters at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, "SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm."

Having lost a celebrated musician, the nation is in shock and fans of SP Balasubramanyam are in grief. Social media is flooded with condolences, from celebrities and fans of the late musician.

'With the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a heavy heart consoled the death of SP Balasubramanyam. "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." (sic) read Modiji tweet.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences to SPB's family. In a statement, the CM said, "Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades, enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent."

Bollywood condoles the death of celebrated singer SP Balasubramanyam.

Kamal Hassan bereaved

Asha Bhosle on SP Balasubramaniam

This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam's demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artist. His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal, were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend. He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artist has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu.

A heartbroken Dulquer Salmaan called SPB a "true legend" as he paid his last respects to the singer. He tweeted, "Rest in Peace SPB sir. A true legend."

Rahul Gandhi consoles the death of SP Balasubramanyam.

Fans can pay their last respects to SPB at his residence.

MGM Healthcare in Chennai has issued a certificate confirming that SP Balasubrahmanyam is COVID-19 negative. Around 4 pm, the singer's mortal remains will be shifted to his residence in Kamdar Nagar in Chennai, where the public will be allowed to pay their last respects.

For the unversed, Last night his condition started to deteriorate.

A statement from the hospital read, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th and commenced on life support measures since August 14th for severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He continued to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. He tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4th. In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further, and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform you that he has passed away on September 25th at 13:04 Hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow."

The nation mourns the loss of celebrated singer-actor S P Balasubrahmanyam. May his soul rest in peace.

