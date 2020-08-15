The health condition of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable, as per the latest health bulletin from the hospital. However, the legendary singer continues to be on life support and the doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

"Thiru S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be on life support in intensive care unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters," the hospital said in a press release.

His son SP Charan too has given an update in a video. He said, Everyone has been calling me. People are having a lot of questions. Dad is doing good. Putting him on ventilation is helping him. He is showing signs of recovery. Doctors are very happy. We hope he will be out of this crisis. He will be on a path to recover quickly enough. Thank you all for your prayers. Keep them going,"

The 74-year old admitted to the MGM Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 August. After getting admitted, he released a video on his Facebook asking his fans and well-wishers not to worry about his health and he was doing good.

However, on Thursday, the situation changed as his condition deteriorated. On Friday, the hospital formally released a statement about his health.

"There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of Covid since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the press release from the hospital read.

His condition worried fans and well-wishers who sent their prayers for his quick recovery on social media sites. However, the fake death report which was spread by some miscreant later in the evening came as a shock.

However, the timely response by his son and producer SP Charan put an end to the speculations. "#puthuyathalaimurai has clarified that the #FakeNews did not originate from their channel. I'm satisfied with their prompt response tho this idiotic act by some miscreants. Let's not spread #fakenews. [sic]" he wrote.