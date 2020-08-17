SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition has remained stable in the last three days and his son SP Charan has stated that the legendary singer is responding well to the treatment. On Sunday, he started identifying people which is seen as a positive sign by his legion of fans.

Now, a report on an entertainment website has claimed how SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly known as SPB or SP Balu, is being treated at the private hospital in Chennai. A source from the hospital has told Indiaglitz that his songs are being played to have positive impact and help him recover fast.

The hospital is playing a mix of romantic, philosophical and religious songs sung by him at the ward where he is being treated. It has to be noted that music therapy is adopted by many hospitals for the speedy recovery of the patients.

However, the International Business Times could not independently verify the claims by the report in the article.

SPB was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. His condition turned critical on 13 August and he is still on ventilator. Not just his fans, celebrities, cutting across language barriers, have prayed for his quick recovery.

Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity to pray for SPB's speedy recovery. "SPB has sweetly sung songs for over 50 years and entertained millions of people. I am glad to hear that he is overcome from the critical stage of Covid-19 and I pray the God that he recovers completely, soon, " he wrote.