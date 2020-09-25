Internet has killed SP Balasubrahmanyam again even as he is battling for his life at a private hospital in Chennai. There are fake news about his death is doing rounds on social media sites which made fans, who are praying for his recovery, to panic.

Miscreants are spreading fake news over his health with 'rest in peace' messages, which has come as a disturbing development to the fans of SPB. This is the second time that the legendary singer is being killed on internet since his hospitalisation in August.

Unfortunately, Markandey Katju, former Supreme Court judge, too fell prey to the fake news and gave his condolence message. However, he realised his mistake and edited his post. He wrote, "I was sorry to hear that S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, a great South Indian singer, is critically ill. [sic]"

Now, the fans of the singer are requesting people not to spread misinformation and requested people to believe only if it comes officially from the hospital. "#SPBalasubrahmanyam Stop spreading fake News No confirm info on his death news by any of the media & family members...#GetWellSoonSPBSIR," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan paid a visit to the hospital where SPB is admitted. When the media asked about the singer's health, he said, "Life-saving machines are functioning. His family members are praying for him. I cannot say that he is doing well. He is critical."

SP Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised on 5 August after testing positive for Covid-19. His condition got deteriorated on 13 August, but made a good recovery.

However, his condition got extremely critical on Thursday, 24 September. "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further, warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," the press release from the hospital read.