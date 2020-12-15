South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have mocked the US President Donald Trump, in a new Christmas-themed video as part of the web series titled Sassy Justice, where they used "deepfake" technology to make fun of the President.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker are famous for taking hilarious take on situations in their show South Park. In a recent deepfake video, they created a character who looked like President Trump, who is seen speaking to performer Peter Serafinowicz. The new installment shows President Trump's reported loss in the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and his take on losing the election.

In the video, President Trump's deepfake version has returned with a new presidential address from the White House. In the video, the character reads a story about a very special reindeer, which is voted out of his title by a "grumpy old, sleepy-eyed reindeer," who cheats in an election.

The apparently improvised story about the "best reindeer" ended with President Trump's deepfake's analog reindeer dying, seemingly out of spite to the rest in the forest. The 4-minute skit also concludes by showing the fake president slumped sourly in his chair.

Check out the video below:

What is Sassy Justice?

Sassy Justice is the baby of South Park creators. Parker and Stone launched the web series using "deepfake" editing to put the current POTUS' face in all sorts of compromising positions.

The first episode of Sassy Justice was posted on YouTube on October 26, 2020. Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Peter Serafinowicz have a handful of shorter videos alongside a 15-minute first episode.

Several critics have stated that the very first episode of Sassy Justice is "terrific deepfake satire."

Deepfake technology explained:

Deepfake technology makes a person's image or video replaced with someone. While the act of faking or photoshopping the image is not new, the deepfake leverages powerful techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence to manipulate or generate visual and audio content with a high potential to be deceptive.

This is not the first time when President Donald Trump's deepfake video started to trend on Twitter. In 2019, Jimmy Fallon's face was transformed into Donald Trump's face (where he pretended to have a telephonic conversation with Barack Obama).