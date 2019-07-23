The South Korean military fired warning shots after a Russian warplane entered the country's airspace on Tuesday, July 23. The Ministry of National Defence said that two Chinese military planes also entered Korean airspace on the same day.

The Defence Ministry stated that the military launched fighter aircraft and two warning shots were fired after an aircraft violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast, reported Associated Press.

A Russian warplane entered the airspace above Dokdo -- a disputed island that is claimed both by South Korea and Japan -- today morning. After "tactical action including dropping flares and firing a warning shot," the Russian aircraft left the airspace only to re-enter about 20 minutes, prompting South Korean military to fire another warning shot, reported Reuters.

The ministry said that this is the first time that Russia violated Korean airspace.

No statement has been issued by Russian and Chinese ministries at the time of filing the report.