Veteran South Indian starlet Meena has been quite active in social media over the past couple of years. The actress used to post pictures with her daughter, and she also has the habit of posting images taken during her peak of stardom in the industry. Now, Meena has shared one of her images with Hrithik Roshan, and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

Meena's throwback image with Hrithik Roshan

This throwback image of Meena with Hrithik Roshan was taken during the latter's wedding party. In her Instagram post, Meena also revealed that Hrithik is her all-time favorite actor.

"The day my heart broke met my all-time favorite in Bangalore on his post-wedding get together," Meena captioned the image.

It was in 2000 that Hrithik Roshan married Susanne Khan, and during this time, Meena was one of the most valuable heroines in South India. During this period, she shared screen space with almost all Superstars including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Sarathkumar, Suresh Gopi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vishnuvardhan, and Venkatesh.

Meena making a strong comeback in the entertainment industry

Meena will be soon acting with Rajinikanth in the movie titled 'Annaatthe'. The film is being directed Siva, and it is expected to be a high-voltage commercial entertainer. Rajinikanth and Meena had previously shared screen space in blockbuster movies like Muthu and Yejaman, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see the dream duo again on screen.

Apart from Meena and Rajinikanth, Annaatthe also stars Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran in the banner of Sun Pictures. The shooting of Annaatthe will begin soon after the end of coronavirus lockdown.

Meena was last seen in a Malayalam movie titled Shylock, which starred Mammootty and Raj Kiran in the lead roles. However, in this film, Meena did not play the role of Mammootty's love interest, and she enacted the character of Raj Kiran's wife. The film, upon its release, received positive reviews from all corners and emerged as a blockbuster at the box-office.