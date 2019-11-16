Actress Meena has made her digital debut through Zee5 Tamil's new web series Karoline Kamakshi and the trailer of which was launched two days ago. It has become the talk of the town mainly because of her portrayal in the video.

Meena Mouths Expletives

Meena has ripped apart the image that she built as a typical soft-spoken 'Tamil ponnu' over the decades with this trailer. It is because the actress, in the last part of the video, is seen using swear words like 'lo****y ke b**'' and 'beh***od'. In fact, it has come as a shock to her hardcore fans.

Nonetheless, the power-packed trailer indicates that Meena has a strong character in Karoline Kamakshi which is about deadly mission to find the missing Virgin Mary.

Karoline Kamakshi Story

Meena, Georgia, Angelina and Anto are starring Karoline Kamakshi, which also has Y Gee Mahendra in an important role. It is about Karoline, a badass French detective, and Kamakshi, a traditional Tamil brahmin girl.

The duo has a common motive of nabbing the infamous drug lord, Furkin. What makes it an interesting episode is the two women with different characers coming together for a mission.

Meena, who was one of the biggest heroines of her times, is not seen much in films these days. The actress has appeared in Malayalam and Telugu movies, of late. Her last Tamil film was Thambikottai in 2011. It is a welcome change for her fans.

Also, the latest attempt and her presence is expected to bring more number of subscribers for Zee5 which is competing with the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix.