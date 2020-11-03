Opposite to what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have hoped, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear to the party leadership that he has no intention of joining active politics, a media report stated Tuesday, November 3.

With West Bengal legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held in April 2021, the BJP has been in the quest for a credible face to be its chief ministerial candidate for the state. And ever since Ganguly took charge as the BCCI President with a little support from Home Minister Amit Shah, rumors have been rife that he could end up playing a crucial role for the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Ganguly's clear message to the BJP

According to The Telegraph, the former India captain had last month informed the leaders of the saffron party that he is not interested in venturing into politics and therefore, will not be participating in its campaign for the West Bengal elections. Ganguly conveyed that he is content with his role in cricket administration and has no other plans as of now.

The report further stated that even though the BJP is not putting any sort of pressure on Ganguly to rethink his decision, the party will always keep its doors open for him.

"The party always wanted Sourav Ganguly to play an important role but his hands were full with several other engagements. The situation is different today as we have become a major political force in Bengal but any role by him would still help the party," a BJP source was quoted as saying.

BJP's mission Bengal is in motion already

Setting the tone for West Bengal's crucial electoral battle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo the locals as he virtually addressed the Durga Puja pandals in the state last month.

"We are trying to ensure fast-track development schemes for the people of Bengal. We are doing everything to reduce the problems of people in the state and improve their quality of life. We have adopted the vision of Purbaday to develop Eastern India and West Bengal will play a pivotal role in that," said PM Modi.