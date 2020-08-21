Sourav Ganguly is widely considered as the most brilliant captain Indian cricket has ever produced. Even after 13 years of his retirement, Ganguly enjoys a huge fanbase, and this mere fact indicates the craze he created during the peak of his career. In his book 'A Century is Not Enough', Ganguly has written about an incident where he disguised himself as a Sikh man to attend the Durga puja.

Ganguly with full beard and turban

In his book, Ganguly revealed that he very much loves to take part in the Durga puja function as a common man, but due to the rising number of fans, he was not able to participate, especially in the ceremony where the deity is immersed in the holy river Ganga.

"The area around the river is so crowded that once, during my Indian captaincy days, I decided to go disguised as one of Harbhajan's tribe. Yes, disguised as a sardarji. Now I could have been mobbed big time. The situation could have gone out of control. But the thrill of accompanying the para boys and family members on the truck carrying the deity was just too irresistible," wrote Ganguly in the book.

It was Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona who arranged professional makeup artists to turn the former Indian skipper into a convincing-looking Sikh.

Great Saurav Ganguly @SGanguly99 once attended Durga Puja dressed as Sardarji to avoid being mobbed during his Captaincy days.. pic.twitter.com/pibtYbVusd — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) February 2, 2018

Sourav Ganguly was caught red-handed

However, Ganguly's makeup did not work well, and a police officer, at first glance, realized that the man in a turban was none other than the greatest Indian captain of all time.

"I was not allowed on the truck by the police and had to follow it in our car with my daughter, Sana. As the car reached the Babughat area the police inspector peered in through the window, looked closely at me, and smiled gently in recognition," added Ganguly.

Ganguly requested the policeman not to reveal the secret, and he agreed. Thus Dada attended the immersion ceremony which he calls in the book an 'indescribable' experience.