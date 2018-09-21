Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has to perform to keep his place in the Indian ODI and T20 side. Ganguly, speaking to IndiaTV, said that Dhoni is a great player, having scored tons of runs in the past, but every player has a "time limit" and that the swashbuckling right-hander may have to give way for younger talent if he doesn't score runs.

"Asia Cup is a very important tournament for MS Dhoni. He is a great player and has scored a ton of runs but he won't keep getting games just due to this. There is a time limit for everyone," said Ganguly.

In the last five ODIs for India, Dhoni got the opportunity to bat thrice, and finished with scores of 37 and 42 against England, in the recent tour to England, but failed to trouble the scorers against Hong Kong in India's first match in the 2018 Asia Cup.

Many fans have predicted that Dhoni may step down following the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, but he may have to perform to keep a spot considering the wicket-keeping options available to India, which includes the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Ganguly was surprised that the Indian selectors did not give an opportunity to 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who impressed in the final Test for India against England. "I'm surprised to see that Pant wasn't given a chance in this tournament," said the former India captain.

India face Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup, with the top two going on to face each other in the finals of the Asia Cup.

The Indians will face the West Indies in India following the Asia Cup, after which they will tour Australia and New Zealand.