Sourav Ganguly, the man who taught the Indian cricket team to dream high celebrates his 47th birthday on June 08, 2019. Even though retired from International cricket 11 years back, Sourav continues to be a role model for cricket lovers, and he still boasts of a huge fan following across the nation.

Ganguly fans in Kerala celebrated the former Indian skipper's birthday at Pratheeksha rehabilitation center, Nellimattam, Kothamangalam. His fans, under the leadership of Shaukath Ali, an ardent Dada follower, visited the center and spent hours with them following a cake cutting ceremony.

"Since my childhood, I have been an ardent fan of Sourav Ganguly. Even after his retirement, I continue as a Dada fan and will be the same forever. As you all know, once a Gangulian, always a Gangulian. There are several factors that made me a fan of Dada. His aggression, determination, and moreover, he is the one who taught the Indian team to chase dreams. He showed to the world that Indian team is capable of anything and everything. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli walked through that broad path created by Dada. I love you SG," said Shaukath Ali.

Fans of the 'Prince of Kolkata' also donated an undisclosed sum to the rehabilitation center for their activities. Authorities of the center thanked Shaukath Ali and his team for such a noble act in the name of the former Indian cricketer.

Several Malayalam film personalities also conveyed their birthday wishes to the cricket legend. Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal, Action King Suresh Gopi, Unni Mukundan and director Arun Gopy posted birthday wishes to Ganguly on their social media pages.

Ganguly is currently busy working as a commentator at the ongoing Cricket World Cup in England. Even as a commentator, he has captured a million hearts, and the 'God of Offside' is emerging as the 'God of commentary' over the last few years.