Most of the cricket world is full of respect for Imran Khan. He is known as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time and also one of the most inspirational captains to have ever led Pakistan. When he became the Prime Minister of Pakistan, former Indian players were left in a quandary.

On one hand, they respected him as a person but were also concerned as to what kind of policy he would follow vis-à-vis India. Even after it became clear that Khan would be no different from many of his predecessors, if not worse, and would be merely a puppet controlled by the Army, many ex-cricketers still clung on to the view that he will make a difference.

Sunil Gavaskar, known for making impulsive statements, also backed Imran to be a good PM. However, not every Indian ex-cricketer is so overawed by the former Pakistan captain so as not to see the truth and avoid speaking it.

Not surprisingly, the outspoken Virender Sehwag hit out against Khan for his alarmist and threat-filled speech in the United Nations General Assembly. Tweeting on Thursday, Virender Sehwag shared a clip of the interview that Khan gave to American talk show 'Morning Joe' and hit out at the Pakistan PM.

You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor.

After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself. pic.twitter.com/vOE4nWhKXI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2019

"'You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor.' After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself," the former Indian opener wrote.

The clip that he shared has Khan talking about the contrast that he sees between China and USA in terms of urban infrastructure.

After Viru made this comment, he received support from his former captain Sourav Ganguly. Dada, who hardly ever gets into matters of politics, expressed his complete support for Sehwag's viewpoint and ventured to make an unflattering observation about the Pakistani PM.

"Viru... I see this and I am shocked... A speech which is unheard of... A world which needs peace, Pakistan as a country needs it the most...and the leader speaks such rubbish...not the Imran khan the cricketer world knew...speech in UN was poor...," the 'Prince of Kolkata' wrote on Twitter.

These comments, combined with what Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Shami and Irfan Pathan have said shows that for the cricketers of this and the previous generations, the nation always comes first. They may have good relations with certain Pakistani cricketers and may respect a legend like Imran immensely. But when it comes to international issues, India is always first for these men.