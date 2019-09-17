Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly opened up about when he wants to be the coach of the Indian cricket team. As quoted by IANS, the 47-year-old former cricketer said that he is already a coach as he is looking after the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who did quite well under him and also stated that they will think about it after the present coach gets over with his tenure.

Ravi Shastri, who is the current coach of the Indian cricket team, was re-appointed till November 24, 2021. "Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach," the 47-year-old said as quoted by IANS.

"In any case, I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semifinals from being last for last seven years so it's been good," he added.

On asked about whether Steve Smith or Virat Kohli is better, the former Indian cricketer stated that Virat is the best player in the world and Smith's record speaks for himself.

He also predicted India as the winners of the T20 series against South Africa and mentioned that the Men in Blue are always dangerous at home in recent times.

"India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that's been the case for years," Ganguly said.

The 47-year-old did not want to make any comments on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement as he mentioned that the current Indian captain Virat Kohli and the Indian selectors should be given the space to take the decision.

The former Indian captain, who made the Men in Blue a tough team to beat overseas, is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

He is held as one of the greatest ODI players in India and had led the Men in Blue in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in 2003. The 47-year-old former cricketer has played 311 ODIs for the country, scoring 11,363 runs with an average of 41. On the other hand, he has played 113 Tests for India and scored 7,212 runs at an average of 42.2.

The cricketer, who is also popularly known as Dada, had played for IPL sides Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India.