Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to take charge as BCCI's next president and the current CAB president is already hogging all the headlines. He has offered his stance on the impending issue of day-night Test matches and said that this sits right on top of his agenda and that he will discuss it with the stakeholders before arriving at a conclusion. Ganguly has made it clear that with the World Test Championship having the option of the teams organising day-night games, India too needs to move forward rather than hold back.

In an interview with IANS, Ganguly made it clear that discussing the idea of the Indian team playing pink-ball cricket would definitely be on the top of his to-do-list after he comes to the office.

'We will deal with it'

"We will deal with it. It is too early for me to comment on how we will work on this, but let me take office and then we will discuss this with every member," the former captain explained.

Now, it needs to be mentioned here that last year Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had agreed to play day-night Tests against West Indies but then informed the Committee of Administrators that they could not proceed with the plan as the side was not ready for the challenge and that they would need a minimum of 12 to 18 months to prepare for the challenge of playing against the pink ball under lights.

One of the biggest reasons behind this attitude was the fact that they felt that no matches in the World Test Championship would be played under lights. Ganguly, however, does not quite agree with this assumption.

"World Test Championship has a day-night Test because Adelaide will host a pink-ball Test. I don't think it is the right call to say that World Test Championship wouldn't have day-night Tests," he pointed.

Ganguly has always been vocal about how day-night Tests are the way forward. He also maintains that this team led by Virat Kohli has the pedigree to do well in the format.

"Day-night Test is the way forward. Every country has to play day-night Test, that's a long-term future for Test cricket. They (India) are a good side, they will win day-night Test matches also. There is no difference in day-night Test matches and day Tests. It's just a different ball. They are such class players, they can win," Ganguly said.