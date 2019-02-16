Soundarya Rajinikanth has gone to Iceland for her honeymoon after her marriage to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. Unfortunately, she is massively criticised after she posted a few pictures of her happy moments.

She posted two pictures and wrote, "#Iceland #Honeymoon #Freezing #LovingIt #LivingLife #GodsAreWithUs #MissingVed ❤️. [sic]" But her followers were upset with her for sharing the honeymoon photos when the nation is mourning the death of 49 CRPF troopers, who were killed recently in the deadliest attack in Awantipora in Pulwama district a few days ago.

Many have advised her at least to put condolence message if cannot stop herself from posting pictures. "Atleast please stop posting for 2 days... You can enjoy but don't post it now, Madam. Thank you.... You know the reason. [sic]" a fan with the Twitter handle, Umesh Khanna2, wrote.

Another follower tweeted, "#VedVishaganSoundarya #SoundaryaWedsVishagan while u njoy do take mourn for our killed Kashmir Jawans since they are the ones make India safe for u n family when return from luxurious holidays ! Samjey !!. [sic]"

Nonetheless, her ardent fans have wished her happy married life.

Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with Vishagan as per the Hindu customs on 11 February in Chennai. It was a grand event which was graced by politicians and bigwigs of Kollywood.

It is followed by a grand wedding reception which was attended by many dignitaries that include Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood actress Kajol.