The marriage celebration of Soundarya Rajinikanth has been kicked started at her household with the wedding reception being held on Friday, 8 February. She will tie the knot to the actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on Sunday.

As per the reports, Rajinikanth organised the wedding reception at his Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai. The event was attended by their immediate relatives and close friends. The photos of the pre-marriage event have now gone viral on social media sites.

In the pictures, Soundarya is seen wearing gold and black silk saree, while the groom has donned a silk shirt and traditional dhoti. Rajini has sported white kurta-pyjama.

Latha and Aishwarya, the wife and elder daughter of Rajinikanth, have donned similar kind of sarees as they are seen in green Kanjivaram sarees.

Soundarya was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. Their seven-year marriage ended in 2017 with a divorce. She has a five-year-old son from her first marriage.

Like Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi had also ended his first marriage. He made his acting debut in Manoj Beedha's Vanjagar Ulagam and was part of a few movies in small roles. Reports say that he was the first choice to play the lead in Sigappu Rojakkal 2.

Vishagan Vanangamudi is also the owner of a pharmaceutical company and the son of businessman Vanangamudi.

Whereas she made her directorial debut with India's first motion-capture technology film Kochadaiiyaan, which starred Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Her second movie was VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2).