After a lot of speculation and wait, Karan Johar has finally spilled the beans on Student of The Year 3. While Student of the Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra released in 2012; SOTY 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday released in 2019. Ever since then, all eyes have been on Dharma to make the announcement for the third film in the franchise.

Karan Johar has now revealed that there will be a SOTY 3 but it won't be a film. This time, the Student of the Year franchise will take on the OTT route. Yes, you read that right! KJo has decided to turn the film into a series this time. There has been an ongoing murmur about Shanaya Kapoor being the face of SOTY 3 but the Dharma honcho didn't confirm it yet.

SOTY to be a series

However, he did confirm internationally acclaimed Reema Maya directing the series. "Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. It will be her way and definitely not mine because if I'll enter Reema Maya's world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series," he said at an event.

Shanaya on trolling

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. While the diva often gets trolled, she reveals not taking it to her heart. "I honestly don't over think about it too much. I'm just being myself on social media and I think I've understood that some people will like me and some people won't, but it's my responsibility and in my control to stay true to who I am, and not try to be anything else," she told Harper's Bazaar.