While 2019 saw the debut of a number of Bollywood star kids, including Ananya Panday, Meezaan Jaffrey, Karan Deol and Pranutan Bahl, 2020 had put a halt to new debuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are speculations that some of the star kids are all set to enter the Cineworld this year and one of the most rumored ones is Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor: Internet sensation

Be it belly dancing or her glamourous photoshoots, Shanaya Kapoor is quite a sensation on Instagram. With 433K followers on the social media platform, it is said that Shanaya Kapoor is following the footsteps of her best friend Ananya Panday, who was seen in two Bollywood films in 2019, Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Recently, Shanaya had shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot on Instagram and within no time it garnered a huge number of likes on the platform. In addition, her friends Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor also complimented her for the stunning photos.

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share the pictures in a black strappy ensemble and captioned the post as: "Friend: your crush is coming act casual Me: ... (sic)." In response to this post, Suhana Khan wrote, "Omggg (sic)" with a love-struck emoji, while Khushi commented on the photo saying, "Insane (sic)."

Debut delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Though, Shanaya has already started her career by working as an assistant director on the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, there are talks that she will soon make her debut in Bollywood as she aspires to become an actress and has been working hard to achieve that.

Earlier in an interview with Zoom Digital, when her father Sanjay Kapoor was asked about her Bollywood debut, he had said, "It has been delayed by the ongoing pandemic, but we are hopeful that it will happen very soon." Thus, we can expect the announcement of Shanaya Kapoor anytime soon this year.