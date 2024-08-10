Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is the man of the hour, the actor caught everyone's attention as he set the stage ablaze with his ramp walk in Delhi. The actor has walked the runway for the designers Shantanu and Nikhil in Delhi.

Looking dapper and handsome as ever, Sidharth Malhotra channelized his inner sensual side, as he made head tiring appearance at the rap, with a hot model walking by his side.

However, a model was seen getting cosy and flirty with him.

Model who flirted with Sidharth Malhotra apologizes

The model Alicia Kaur was dressed in a shimmery silver gown, pulled the actor close to her and looked into his eyes for a long time as they posed together on stage. She then tried to woo him.

The video was shared by various paparazzi pages. Reacting to their video, a fan wrote in Arabic on Instagram, "Obviously he is not comfortable... these are inappropriate movements for a fashion show."

The model was brutally slammed by Sidharth and Kiara's fans as they slammed her. some even questioned 'Where is Kiara Advani?' and how did she allow?

A comment read, "Is this a fashion show or a bedroom?"

After facing flak for getting too close on the ramp, Alicia shared the reels and videos on social media and cheekily apologised to Kiara Advani, the Sidharth Malhotra.

The model, Alicia Kaur, took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel from the runway. She wrote, "Sorry Kiara."

In another story, she wrote, "It's our job."

Sidharth wore a stylish black tuxedo adorned with gold accents.

Sidharth's mother and brother were seen seated in the audience. The models showcased a range of stunning retro outfits.

The show was opened by veteran actress Zeenat Aman followed by a performance by actor-singer Saba Azad tuned by Imaad Shah (son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah) who played guitar in the background.

Work Front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani.