We all know Akshay Kumar is a family man. He spends time with his family when free from his busy schedules. Akshay is also one actor who gives back-to-back releases and works around the clock. However, it looks like his son Aarav is not a great fan of his work.

In a recent podcast with ANI, when asked about his children Nitara and Aarav's reactions to his films, he said, "My daughter is young. Whenever my son watches my films, he just speaks a little. Teenagers have very few words to say. When I ask him how was the film, he says 'Sorry but it's bullsh*t Dad.' If they don't like it, that's where it goes."

Early this year, Akshay revealed that his son has no interest in films. He is currently pursuing his fashion design course and has plans to take it up as his career. "I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn't want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing," he was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Akshay who has several blockbusters to his name is struggling to deliver a hit in the post-pandemic era. His latest film Mission Raniganj: A Great Bharat Rescue received a lukewarm response at the box office. Up next, Akshay has Soorarai Pottru remake, Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Dinesh Vijan's Sky Force with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan and Welcome to the Jungle with Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Lara Dutta.