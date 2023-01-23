"Apni Kursi Ki Peti Bandh Lo Mausam bigadne Wala Ha", (Fasten your seatbelts, the weather is about to change) - Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most famous dialogues from his upcoming film Pathaan is mouthed by fans. With just two days left for the film to hit the theatres. Megastar Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film by interacting with his fans.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the actor hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter and on a busy Sunday evening, King Khan surprised his fans by waving at them. A sea of fans had gathered outside his bungalow Mannat on late Sunday evening just to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

SRK waves at fans from Mannat

No, it wasn't EID or any festival or his birthday. Fans gathered outside his bungalow to wish the star good luck as his film is set to release on Wednesday, January 25. Such is the fandom of SRK.

SRK, who is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after more than four years with his upcoming actioner Pathaan, climbed the balcony of his Mannat as waved to his fans and showered kisses on them. He also struck his signature pose, spreading his arms wide. Fans couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing SRK's lovable surprise.

As the actor waved to his fans, traffic came to a standstill at Mumbai's Bandstand and many were caught in the jam below Mannat. The actor shared the video of him waving to his ardent fans and also showed the sea of the crowd waving and cheering for the star on his social media handles.

He wrote, "Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening... sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thi, (I hope the red car had fastened his seat beat). Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next... He also told his fans to book tickets for Pathaan."

Fans thronged SRK's comment section and showered love and praise on the actor

A fan wrote, "There is only one king of Bollywood and which is SHAHRUKH KHAN, no other celebrity can have that much amount of love."

Another one mentioned, "Na holi na diwali na eid na hi birthday hai..see the crowd outside Mannat..❤️This is the real stardom..we all love you, (Nor it Holi, Diwali nor its his birthday)."

Pathaan controversy

Ahead of Pathaan's release, the film has been embroiled in controversy. In Guwahati, a far right-wing group's volunteers tore its posters and vandalised property at a film theatre.

When asked about the incident, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday told the media that he doesn't know SRK. "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans? I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it. Action will be taken, if law and order are violated. But, so far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there has been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter."

However, on Sunday On Sunday, BJP leader Sarma tweeted, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it's duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

After his tweet spread like a wildfire, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cleared his stance on Sunday and tweeted, "I have not called anyone but the actor who called me and introduced himself. My assurance of law and order only reflects my constitutional duty. There is nothing to take dig at."

About Pathaan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.