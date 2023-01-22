Hum Saath Saath Hai: Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena -Saif, Navya Nanda- Shweta- Agastya pose for perfect Kapoor fam jam picture Close
Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film Pathaan is just days away from its release. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see SRK back on screen after four long years. Fans have booked tickets for the film, and most of them have booked the first-day first show. This time theatres have decided to open as early as 9 am in Mumbai, so the fans can watch Pathaan at the earliest.

SRK has refrained from attending any promotional events be it promoting his film on The Kapil Sharma show or giving media interviews before the release. However, the actor has once again taken to Twitter and hosted yet another candid chat session with his fans.

SRK

On a sunny Saturday evening, the Badshah of Bollywood took time for his fans and hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter and answered most of the fan questions patiently, from having a kissing scene with Deepika to stating why he didn't promote his film on Kapil Sharma show to motivating a netizen who lost his job and much more.

pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan at his wittiest best

During the #AskSRK session, one of the users shared the poster of Pathaan from a cinema hall, which is wrapped up with tickets of the film like a garland. Sharing the image he wrote, "#AskSRK @iamsrk How is that Sir ???" To which, SRK replied, "Remember to take the tickets home don't leave them here !!! #Pathaan."

A fan asked, Shah Rukh Khan if he will visit any Telugu states on the Pathaan release date. King Khan responded by saying, "Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!!

Another one mentioned if SRK has a kissing scene in Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "#Pathaan Kiss karne nahi....Kick karne aaya hai...." (Pathaan is here to kick and not kiss).

A user asked SRK, whether he will be promoting his film Pathaan on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, "Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain....#Pathaan (I will come to the movie hall directly, let's meet there)."

SRK

Pathaan controversy: Posters of film 'Pathaan' burnt in Assam, CM Sarma said- Who is Shah Rukh Khan?

Meanwhile, amidst celebrations galore all across the world by SRKians and with merely two-three days left for the theatrical release of King Khan's Pathaan. The controversy surrounding the film doesn't seem to die down. In a new turn of events, According to news agency PTI, the far-right wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them in Guwahati.

jhoom lo pathaan

Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma made remarks on Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film Pathaan. "Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan", the Assam Chief Minister responded to queries raised by reporters on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened.

Afterwhich the reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

On Sunday, Assam CM wrote that SRK had called him, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it's the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

What is the Pathaan controversy all about?

Pathaan has been facing backlash for showing actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

About Pathaan

Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25 in multiple languages. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. 

