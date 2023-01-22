Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film Pathaan is just days away from its release. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see SRK back on screen after four long years. Fans have booked tickets for the film, and most of them have booked the first-day first show. This time theatres have decided to open as early as 9 am in Mumbai, so the fans can watch Pathaan at the earliest.

SRK has refrained from attending any promotional events be it promoting his film on The Kapil Sharma show or giving media interviews before the release. However, the actor has once again taken to Twitter and hosted yet another candid chat session with his fans.

On a sunny Saturday evening, the Badshah of Bollywood took time for his fans and hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter and answered most of the fan questions patiently, from having a kissing scene with Deepika to stating why he didn't promote his film on Kapil Sharma show to motivating a netizen who lost his job and much more.

Shah Rukh Khan at his wittiest best

During the #AskSRK session, one of the users shared the poster of Pathaan from a cinema hall, which is wrapped up with tickets of the film like a garland. Sharing the image he wrote, "#AskSRK @iamsrk How is that Sir ???" To which, SRK replied, "Remember to take the tickets home don't leave them here !!! #Pathaan."

15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank u for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan https://t.co/kIfnZa6YOa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Aur acchi wali job mil jayegi….fikr mat karo. Down ke baad Up aata hain…. https://t.co/M6zpgCJ9EC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Jaise chal raha hai toh lagta hai accha hi hoga….I hope all enjoy the #Pathaan ride https://t.co/RnMaav939J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

I believe in Life…means I believe in magic!! https://t.co/nkRfNcrcYF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

See the second day show na??!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/4vrRmXMeeJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence….now he wants one!!! https://t.co/vd1F4TOcX7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

No haven’t done that for a long time….also haven’t had a release na….for #Pathaan maybe it’s that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall. https://t.co/AamgAD6MRg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

No haven’t done that for a long time….also haven’t had a release na….for #Pathaan maybe it’s that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall. https://t.co/AamgAD6MRg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

More pockets….more places to carry the world in my pocket!! https://t.co/P9L91SM8rb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Ha ha ha my mother in law loves it!!! https://t.co/OG2L0ps7i8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Take your friends along too…and send me a picture of your tickets…. https://t.co/0bdjOtglbb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!! https://t.co/LoaE4POU79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Thank u for booking the tickets have a good time…#Pathaan https://t.co/02nswCo5M5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Film abhi dekh le….girlfriend banana ke liye poori zindagi baaki hai!! https://t.co/c8IxebZNNA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Feeling good that the hard work of so many people is being appreciated in our team…#Pathaan https://t.co/MHQwni4pDo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Thank u https://t.co/MDoMTLjfag — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Nahi tickets toh u will have to buy yourself…crash or no crash…. https://t.co/gUxVW5ZtAD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Nahi tickets toh u will have to buy yourself…crash or no crash…. https://t.co/gUxVW5ZtAD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Want all bookings to be like in Kolkata #Pathan thank u https://t.co/67t5Bk8WjY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Go to the city next door and buy them ha ha #Pathaan https://t.co/5uBIyWUzbz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai. It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade u will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later https://t.co/PF25spss3q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai. It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade u will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later https://t.co/PF25spss3q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

My love to Vedha https://t.co/9Z47cxjUod — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

How lovely God bless her https://t.co/Q4TP3BEZaW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Ha ha what a sight…i like ….#Pathaan https://t.co/ITCvFRspcG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Remember to take the tickets home don’t leave them here !!! #Pathaan https://t.co/KyUDw18tsZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

We are creators not critics, different job portfolios…the joy of making films is paramount….nothing else https://t.co/pybN6BAZHp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

A fan asked, Shah Rukh Khan if he will visit any Telugu states on the Pathaan release date. King Khan responded by saying, "Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!!

Thank u and bless u hope u all enjoy the film.#Pathaan https://t.co/H3ghxTWi5q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Another one mentioned if SRK has a kissing scene in Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "#Pathaan Kiss karne nahi....Kick karne aaya hai...." (Pathaan is here to kick and not kiss).

Well done thank u and lots of love #Pathaan https://t.co/MuhqGLqezP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Defines my body of work…. https://t.co/RiHCuiizuU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

A user asked SRK, whether he will be promoting his film Pathaan on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, "Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain....#Pathaan (I will come to the movie hall directly, let's meet there)."

Now need to get back to playing FIFA. Thank u all and hope u enjoy the film. Those who didn’t get a reply don’t worry ‘picture abhi baaki hai mere doston’ #Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Pathaan controversy: Posters of film 'Pathaan' burnt in Assam, CM Sarma said- Who is Shah Rukh Khan?

Meanwhile, amidst celebrations galore all across the world by SRKians and with merely two-three days left for the theatrical release of King Khan's Pathaan. The controversy surrounding the film doesn't seem to die down. In a new turn of events, According to news agency PTI, the far-right wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them in Guwahati.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma made remarks on Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film Pathaan. "Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan", the Assam Chief Minister responded to queries raised by reporters on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened.

Afterwhich the reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

On Sunday, Assam CM wrote that SRK had called him, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it's the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

What is the Pathaan controversy all about?

Pathaan has been facing backlash for showing actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! ?? #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

About Pathaan

Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25 in multiple languages. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.