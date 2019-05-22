Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently revealed that getting fame at an early age had a direct effect on her body image and as a result of which she didn't get her periods for an entire year.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, talked about her diet and its impact on her body. As per the 23-year-old Turner, she has been in the public eyes from a very early age. She got famous when she was only 13 years old and had a major influence on her body image. This led the acclaimed actress to obsessively count her calories, which on the other hand, gave birth to several major health issues.

In the interview, Sophie Turner affirmed that when she did not get her periods for a year, she decided that she has to take therapy. She further revealed that the social media trolls also had a negative impact on her body.

"I was too aware of my body at a young age," Sophie said. "It just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. 'Oh, I'll just eat nuts today.'"

As it turned out, Sophie Turner came out from that phase of her life and she gives a lot of credit to her husband Joe Jonas. As we all know, after Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" aired, the couple decided to get married in Los Vegas. As per Sophie, her now husband saved her life as she was going through a lot of tension which affected her mental health. When she met Joe, everything changed for her because of his love and support.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Sophie Turner has spoken about her diet and how it had an adverse effect on her body. In her previous interview with Marie Claire Australia, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie actress talked about being pressured by several to lose weight. The actress stated in the past that due to this pressure, she "experienced mental illness firsthand."

After playing Sansa Stark for more than eight years, Sophie Turner will be seen playing the role of a mutant in the upcoming X-Men movie.