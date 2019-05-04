Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding. The actress plays Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones and recently opened up about the struggle she faced while playing the iconic role.

During her recent interview with Marie Claire Australia, Sophie Turner recalled being pressured by several to lose weight. The 22-year-old Turner revealed that while playing Sansa Stark, she struggled with mental health and it was made worse by constantly coming under the radar to lose weight.

"I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I've seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well," Turner explains during her interview. "My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera."

As per the magazine, then came the pressure from "film and television studio" to lose weight. The only thing which helped her at that time was seeking therapy and the one the only person who stood right next to her was Joe Jonas.

While talking about therapy, X-Men movie actress stated that it is important for everyone to talk to someone who will help you to come out of it.

"Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you ...you're not good enough and you don't look good enough," she said.

Meanwhile, as stated above, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had romantic nuptials in Las Vegas but they still plan on tying the knot in Paris this summer. As per an alleged source, "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark will be back in action in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. There were speculations that Sansa will die during the battle against the White Walkers but was saved as she was hiding with her former husband Tyrion Lannister in Winterfell crypts. It would be interesting to see how Sansa Stark will deal with Daenerys Targaryen in the upcoming Game of Thrones episode.