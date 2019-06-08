Game of Thrones may have ended but there are thousands of fans who would love to see a spinoff series of their favorite characters. Right after HBO's Emmy Award-winning drama ended, fans started to wonder whether they will get to see Maisie Williams' Arya Stark's spinoff and now, Dark Phoenix movie star Sophie Turner has opened up about her thoughts on a possible Sansa Stark's spinoff.

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne" we saw how Sansa Stark argued with Bran Stark or Bran the Broken to let North be an independent realm, which Bran agrees to do. In the final scenes, we saw how all the Northerners came together to coronate Sansa Stark as the Queen in the North. The idea of Sophie Turner's Sansa's spinoff seems intriguing as there are several stories that would come in play if Sansa starts to rule but will there be any Sansa Stark's spinoff?

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sophie Turner talked about her character's journey and what are her thoughts on working in a spinoff series.

"It's time for me to say goodbye. She's ended up in a place that I'm so happy with. I don't know. It would be different if someone actually came and said, "We want to do a Sansa spinoff show," but I'm pretty sure I'd say no. It's been 10 years of watching this character grow, and she's at her peak right now. I'm sure if she carried on and did a spinoff show, it would just be downhill from there. She'd have to go through some other terrible traumas or something, and I don't want to do that."

The trauma which Sophie Turner is talking about is the mental and physical abuse Sansa Stark endured in all the seasons. At first, she had to lose her direwolf just because Prince Joffrey wanted that. Following which, she saw the execution of her father, Ed Stark, right in front of her. Later she got married to Tyrion Lannister, who although never touched her but it was not easy to stay married to an imp. When she ran away from the King's Landing, she found herself in the claws of Peter Baelish aka Littlefinger who gave away her like a piece of meat to Ramsay Bolton, who raped her on multiple occasions.

Considering the ordeal Sansa Stark faced in her life, it should seem all right if the creators would like to end her story the way they did in Game of Thrones season 8.