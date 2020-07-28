The year 2020 just gave us a piece of good news!! Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and famous singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child.

The couple has named their baby girl Willa.

According to TMZ, Sophie and Joe turning parents, The couple's baby girl opened her eyed to this world on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles hospital.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The source further added, "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends", read the statement from the couple, as reported in PEOPLE.

Times when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were prepping up for the arrival of the baby!

In June, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles.

They were hoping to expand their family," said another insider to the PEOPLE.

As reported in TMZ, Sophie and Joe were snapped in LA last month shopping for three, with her baby bump on full display.

The married couple never publicly acknowledged expecting a baby. However, in May, they were out and about, and Sophie, for the first time, revealed her baby bump in public.

How they spend time during the lockdown?

Turner and Jonas kept their distance from family and friends during the pandemic. They stepped out just to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in early June. They were cautious because of Sophie's pregnancy.

Sophie and Joe first began dating in 2016. By 2017, it was official on social media when Sophie shared a snap of Joe on her Instagram handle.

Congratulations to the new mommy and daddy!