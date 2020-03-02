Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Close
Sooryavanshi has created a storm with its trailer release. As one of 2020s most anticipated films, the excitement is palpable. Rohit Shetty's film this time featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif needs no introduction.

While still absorbing the trailer, many found the time to flood Twitter with reviews and memes. The verdict is like the film itself 'Ek Number'.

Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn
Sooryavanshi still featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay DevgnInstagram

Twitter reviews the Sooryavanshi trailer

As Rohit Shetty returns to the big screen with another killer punch, continue the cop saga, fans have been waiting earnestly for the film. All set to release in March, the trailer finally released today, driving Bollywood and social media crazy. The overwhelming response to the film must not be new for Rohit Shetty, but the meme fest is gold. 

Another factor that's boosting the film's audience reaction is that it will feature the two legendary cops Singham and Simmba played by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, respectively in the Rohit Shetty universe. While some have hailed the trailer for nuance and its cinematic aspects,  others have taken a completely different approach seeing memes in almost every still or dialogue from the trailer.

Ultimately:

 If this is the excitement over the trailer, it's hard to think about what will happen when the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer releases. We'll know on 24th March.