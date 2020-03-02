Sooryavanshi has created a storm with its trailer release. As one of 2020s most anticipated films, the excitement is palpable. Rohit Shetty's film this time featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif needs no introduction.

While still absorbing the trailer, many found the time to flood Twitter with reviews and memes. The verdict is like the film itself 'Ek Number'.

Twitter reviews the Sooryavanshi trailer

As Rohit Shetty returns to the big screen with another killer punch, continue the cop saga, fans have been waiting earnestly for the film. All set to release in March, the trailer finally released today, driving Bollywood and social media crazy. The overwhelming response to the film must not be new for Rohit Shetty, but the meme fest is gold.

Another factor that's boosting the film's audience reaction is that it will feature the two legendary cops Singham and Simmba played by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, respectively in the Rohit Shetty universe. While some have hailed the trailer for nuance and its cinematic aspects, others have taken a completely different approach seeing memes in almost every still or dialogue from the trailer.

Some of the best shots from the trailer... camera work is very good cinematography is brilliant and the climax will be a BOMB ??#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/2BUblvhuO9 — ?ηуαη (@iBunny_Z) March 2, 2020

#Sooryavanshi seems like a #Baby set in a Rohit Shetty commercial zone and that's a deadly combination... Chemistry between Soorya, Singham and Simmba will be something to watch out for.. This will open huge and wreak havoc at the box office for sure! ?? https://t.co/Pa6pQ8Xkni — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 2, 2020

Itna toh guarantee ke sath kehta hu har scenes pe seetia bajengi full packed Action masala.!!

Akshay Kumar Roar everywhere ✌

Naam hi kaafi hai Veer sooryavanshi ???#Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiTrailer



? https://t.co/vUpexjpyON

Spread it Everywhere!! — Aa Rahi Hai Police²⁴ᵗʰ ᴹᵃʳᶜʰ (@Vicky_akkiboss) March 2, 2020

#Sooryavanshi



When there is power cut in school

Backbenchers - pic.twitter.com/zLUbbBKE7R — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) March 2, 2020

Kylie Jenner and Pamela Anderson having a casual talk:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/sDk3l67aED — the 'VAIBHAV' (@kaatilana) March 2, 2020

When Team India lost first wicket but Indians starts cheering #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/W3DQD1mHyE — Tushar (@tushartweets13) March 2, 2020

Ultimately:

#Sooryavanshi

This time its not scorpio

Budget badh gaya hain pic.twitter.com/S66J24uL4O — samarthpansare (@SamarthPansare) March 2, 2020

If this is the excitement over the trailer, it's hard to think about what will happen when the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer releases. We'll know on 24th March.