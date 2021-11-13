Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has definitely put an end to the dry spell at the box office. The film has not just managed to cross 100 crores but is now heading towards 150 crores. The film garnered a massive ₹127 cr till day 8. And going by the trends and word-of-mouth, the Rohit Shetty-directed film is expected to cross 150 crores in week 2.

The film made a massive 7 crores on its second Friday. Taran Adarsh took to social media and wrote, "Sooryavanshi reboots the Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the box office... Packs an impressive total in Week 1... All eyes on Weekend 2... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 120.66 cr. India."

The film is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. While in the first film – Singham – we had seen Ajay Devgn take over the screen, in the second film of the series – Simmba – Ranveer Singh held his head high. And now, in the third film of the action universe, Akshay Kumar races ahead with the baton. Akshay plays the role of Anti-Terrorist Squad officer Veer Suryavanshi. Katrina Kaif plays his wife and a doctor.

The film majorly received mixed reviews. However, Rohit Shetty has always maintained that he never gets bothered by what critics have to write as he makes the film for the masses.