Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was slated to be originally released last year on 24 March 2020, but the film was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The makers were forced to push the film's release indefinitely. And now when things are slowly and steadily returning to normal, several reports state that the Sooryavanshi is all set to release in April 2021. Yes, you heard it right, but there is a twist.

Sooryavanshi to release on single screens and non-multiplex chains on April 2

Almost a year has passed, and now the makers are finally deciding to go ahead with Sooryavanshi's new release plans.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the team has finally arrived at a concrete decision and will release it on the big screen on April 2, 2021.

However, the makers have also decided that this release will be only limited to single-screen theatres and non-national multiplexes. The source explaining this strategy told Pinkvilla:

"This move essentially means that the film will not release in big nationwide multiplex chains like PVR, Carnival, INOX and others, but will focus on grassroots level cinemas to reach the masses." This means that the film's collections will undoubtedly be affected and so is the business for these big multiplex chains.

Earlier, reports said that the team has been exploring several models of bringing their action thriller to the audience, which also include the hybrid release format by releasing it on single screens as also OTT.

"Everyone believes that Sooryavanshi is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen and it's releasing in the cinema halls for sure on April 2, but what remains to be seen is, if it would be just a single screen and non-national multiplexes release or if national multiplex chains agree on the terms put forth by Rohit and co, resulting in a pan-Indian release," a source told the media.

Starcast

The movie features Akshay Kumar as a dynamic cop, with Katrina Kaif playing the female lead. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have key roles in the film. It was Rohit Shetty's dream to make his police-universe just like Marvel Studios has an Avengers universe.

Rohit Shetty is already shooting for his next, Cirkus starring Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, based on Shakespeare's play Comedy Of Errors.