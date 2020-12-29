Superstar Rajesh Khanna's famous dialogue from the film Amar Prem 'Pushpa I hate tears', is still fresh. Rajesh Khanna was born on December 29, 1942. The actor shares his birthday with his elder daughter Twinkle Khanna also known as Mrs Funny Bones.

The superstar gave back to back 15 hit films in the Bollywood industry and set an unbreakable record. Monikered as Kaka, he made his acting debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat which was also India's first official Oscar entry in 1967.

On the occasion of his 78th birth anniversary, IBTimes India brings to you some of the rare and unknown facts about Kaka's life that will make your jaws drop.

His name was not Rajesh Khanna.

His original name was Jatin Khanna, but his uncle suggested him to change his name and ever since he changed his name, he became a popular household name.

Rajesh Khanna was one of the 8 finalists from more than 10,000 contestants who competed in All India Talent contest organised by Filmfare.

Rajesh Khanna and Farida Jalal won the contest. After this, he made his debut into Bollywood industry in 1966 with film Aakhri Khat, which was also India's first entry for the best foreign-language film at the 40th Oscar Academy Awards in 1967.

He is known for his impressive acting skills in movies like Aradhana, Haathi Mere Saathi, Ittefaq, Anand, and Namak Haraam, to name a few.

Rajesh Khanna used to receive letters written in blood from women.

superstar checking his fan mail



Rajesh Khanna was a heartthrob during his time, and it is believed that he used to receive letters written in blood from women. There was also a time when he used to leave his white Fiat car alone, and when he used to return, he would find it covered with lipstick marks.

Rajesh Khanna shares his birthday with daughter Twinkle Khanna.

Rajesh married Dimple Kapadia who was 16 years old at the time of her marriage and Rajesh was 15 years older than her. Dimple and Rajesh were blessed with two daughters Twinkle in 1974 and Rinke who was born in 1977. Rajesh shares his birthday with his daughter Twinkle. Rajesh used to share a cordial relationship with his son-in-law Akshay Kumar.

Rajesh's sad demise has left a void in the heart of millions of fans.

Leaving everyone heartbroken, the superstar passed away on July 18, 2012, after a prolonged illness. Rajesh Khanna has left behind a legacy of films.

Twinkle Khanna pens a heartfelt birthday wish remembering her father!

Let's take a look at some throwback pictures of the megastar:

In memory of her father, she shared two pictures and captioned it as "He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," she writes of "the only man who had the power to break my heart."

Akshay Kumar wishes wifey Twinkle Khanna.