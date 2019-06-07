Sony Music has acquired the audio rights of Vijay's upcoming sports drama. It has paid big money to bag the rights of Atlee Kumar's Tamil flick, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.

After the deal was successfully stuck, Sony Music South announced the news on Twitter by posting, "@actorvijay – @Atlee_dir – @arrahman – @agsentertaiment – OF COURSE WE ARE IN! A PRIVILEGE TO BE ON BOARD!THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE BIGGER THAN EVER BEFORE! #Thalapathy63OnSonyMusic," the post read.

Our sources say that Sony Music has shelled out a fancy amount to bag the music rights of Thalapathy 63. Considering the past success of AR Rahman-Vijay combo, it shelled out around Rs 3.25 crore for the rights, say sources.

Producer Archana Kalpathi has shared her happiness on associating with Sony Music. She tweeted, "We are happy to announce that #Thalapthy63 Audio rights is with SonyMusicSouth @Atlee_dir @arrahman."

The audio rights of Vijay's previous movies like Mersal and Sarkar had fetched Rs 3 crore each for the respective producers. The latest film has seen an increase of Rs 25 lakh in audio business which indicates the trust that the company has on the abilities of AR Rahman, the music director of the film.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman has given an update about Thalapathy 63 on Twitter. He wrote, "Look who is here I am the first to see ... edit of two songs [sic]."

Going by the reports, a song or two might be out on the occasion of Vijay's birthday on June 22.