Atlee Kumar seems to have opted for a tried-and-tested template for his latest film with Vijay. From action to comedy, the director is reportedly combining all the necessary commercial ingredients in his next flick. The latest news about the storyline is that there is a father-son sentimental angle in the film.

As per the reports, Vijay will be playing dual roles of a father and son in the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. It is said that it had worked in his previous film Mersal with the same actor and he is repeating it again in the latest Tamil flick.

In Mersal, Vijay was seen in triple roles – father and his two sons. If we go by the latest reports, the team has wrapped up a major portion of the father's role played by Vijay.

Thalapathy 63 is a sports drama, produced by AGS Entertainment. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film in which Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff will be playing the role of the antagonist.

The story of the film is about a coach who wants to win a major trophy for the Tamil Nadu football team.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman has given an update about the progress of the audio. "Look who is here I am the first to see ... edit of two songs [sic]," the musician tweeted with a picture in which director Atlee Kumar is also seen.

Thus paving way for the speculations of the music release on the occasion of Vijay's birthday on June 22. The makers of the film are yet to reveal the title of the movie and are likely to announce it ahead of the actor's birthday.