It's an early Cyber Monday at the PlayStation Store as Sony drops PlayStation Hits, a list of sensational PlayStation 4 games that console owners can get for as low as $19.99.

Sony on Wednesday, June 20 introduced the sweet deals via PlayStation Blog, announcing the availability on its store and select retailers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe.

Posted by Mary Yee, Vice President of PlayStation Marketing, the blog post read:"If you missed out on some great PlayStation 4 games that came out a few years ago, we have exciting news! We're introducing PlayStation Hits, a selection of incredible PS4 games that are easy on the wallet."

The note said that the PlayStation Hit games will come in red packaging at retailers end instead of the usual blue, and at PS Store the games will have red banners to make it easy for users to identify which games are part of the Hits lineup.

"At retailers, PlayStation Hits games will come in red packaging instead of our usual blue, and at PS Store the games will have red banners that'll make it easy for you to identify which games are part of the Hits lineup," wrote Mary Yee.

Below are the list of games that will become available in this new program starting June 28 in the US, while in Canada, select titles will be available, said the note advising the users to check out the Canadian PlayStation Hits page for details.

Pick up these PlayStation Hits at PS Store or a retailer near you (look for the slick new red packaging) at a new, lower price: https://t.co/qxJP89ma7N pic.twitter.com/aoUkqZy6Kz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 20, 2018

PlayStation Hits US and Canada Lineup

Battlefield 4

Bloodborne

Doom

DriveClub

Infamous: Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

The Last of Us Remastered

LittleBigPlanet 3

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience

Project CARS

Ratchet & Clank

Street Fighter 5

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

PlayStation Hits UK and Europe Lineup

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Batman Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Driveclub

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

EA Sports UFC 2

Earth Defense 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Infamous: Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

LittleBigPlanet 3

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Mortal Kombat X

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Rivals

Project CARS

Ratchet & Clank

Rayman Legends

Street Fighter V

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Watch Dogs

Yakuza 0

PlayStation Hits games will be available starting June 28.