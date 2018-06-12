PlayStation VR platform is all set to advance with FromSoftware's innovative project "Deracine," which is the next sensation ready to grab the eyeballs. Gamers could hardly forget the virtual magic that "Dark Souls" and "Bloodborne" created on the screen. The new project by the creator is being claimed to be even more creative and artistic.

The developer officially unveiled the teaser at Sony's PlayStation E3 keynote event on June 11, 2018. The new teaser shows the creator's experiment with the new emotions rather than horror and action, which were evident in the old PlayStation VR games.

"Deracineis a brand new story adventure created by the renowned Bloodborne developer, From Software, available exclusively on PlayStation VR," Sony described. "As a spirit summoned by a young girl in a secluded boarding school, the player must prove its existence and build a unique bond with the students through clever interactions. As the mystery of the story unfolds, the spirit must use its ability to manipulate the forces of life and time to change the fate of the pupils."

"Deracine" has been developed in collaboration with SIE Japan. It is a mixture of both visual novel and an adventure game full of emotions. Though this will be a smaller scale project compared to other projects of FromSoftware, it will have unique things to offer to fans.

FromSoftware creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki, who's leading the "Deracine" production, shared how FromSoftware and SIE Japan came together for the project. "This title got its start when I asked myself whether I could recreate the classic adventure game with its relaxed pace in virtual reality, giving users an entirely unique experience. SIE was interested, and I am very grateful to have them as a partner as we develop this game together," Miyazaki said.

"The result is that the concept behind the title has changed little since those initial thoughts, and "Deracine" has a warm, peculiar feel to it that is completely different from anything we have done before. I'd love for as many users as possible to give it a try."

"Deracine" is scheduled to be exclusively released for PlayStation VR in 2018.