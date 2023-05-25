Sony has unveiled the highly anticipated first look of their upcoming handheld device designed for playing PS5 games remotely via Wi-Fi. Dubbed 'Project Q', this dedicated device is set to hit the market soon, providing users with the ability to play any compatible game installed on their PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi2.

According to a statement by Sony, the device boasts an impressive 8-inch LCD screen that delivers vibrant visuals with up to 1080p resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second. This ensures crisp graphics and seamless gameplay even when you're away from your TV, as the game is streamed directly from your PS5.

The handheld device features all the buttons and functionalities of the DualSense wireless controller, including the innovative adaptive triggers and immersive haptic feedback, providing an authentic gaming experience on the go.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, emphasized the remarkable popularity and power of the PS5, highlighting how the global development community is pushing its advanced capabilities to new heights.

Ryan expressed Sony's interest in the future groundbreaking hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q. Additionally, he noted the company's expansion into PC, mobile, and live service gaming, which is revolutionizing how and where gamers can enjoy their content.

In addition to the handheld device, Sony also unveiled their first-ever official wireless earbuds designed for PlayStation. These earbuds bring next-generation audio immersion to the PS5 and PC, with Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones as well.

Launching later this year, the earbuds will feature cutting-edge wireless technology and deliver lossless audio with minimal latency, ensuring a high-quality audio experience for gamers.

During the event, Sony showcased a captivating lineup of new and upcoming titles for PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC. Alongside highly anticipated sequels like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the software lineup paid homage to gaming's rich history, featuring iconic franchises such as Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, as well as fan-favorite sequels like Dragon's Dogma, Alan Wake, and Arizona Sunshine.

Ryan reaffirmed Sony's commitment to providing fans with a continuous stream of amazing content, stating that today's presentation exemplified their dedication to offering the best and most diverse catalog of games possible.

The event concluded with an exciting in-depth preview of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the highly anticipated action-packed blockbuster developed by Insomniac Games, set to release on PlayStation 5 this fall.