Japanese consumer electronics major Sony has reportedly released Android Pie to a couple of flagship smartphones.

Currently, Google's latest mobile OS 9.0 update —v52.0.A.3.27—is available to the Xperia XZ2 and smaller sibling the XZ2 Compact in select global regions via Over-The-Air (OTA), reports Sony community forum Xperia Blog.

In addition to the Android Pie features, it brings latest October security patch and also the camera app update to improve photography experience.

Here's how to install Android Pie on Sony Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

The device owners can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates, and check for the new firmware.

After Xperia XZ2 series, Sony is slated to expand the Android Pie roll-out to Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, XZ Premium by the end of 2018. And, early next year, the company plans to bring the new mobile OS update to the mid-range Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and XA2 Plus.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

Google's Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Digital wellbeing is one of the key attributes of Android Pie. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much a user is obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage.

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, it helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

