Last month, Sony announced the Android Pie release schedule for its flagship Xperia XZ series phones and as promised, it has now rolled out the Google's sweet pastry flavoured mobile OS to the three devices.

Sony's former flagship phones—XZ Premium, XZ1, and XZ1 Compact— are receiving Android Pie (build version: 47.2.A.0.306) update in select global regions, reported community Xperia Blog.

Besides Android Pie features, Sony has added new features including full HD slow-motion video recording at 960fps (frames per second) and HDR video image enhancement (X-Reality with HDR converter) to enhance the photography experience and more.

Here's how to download and install Android Pie on Sony Xperia phones:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

The device owners can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates, and check for the new firmware.

Now that Sony has released the Android Pie to the three former flagship phones, it will now shift to mid-range phones starting with software testing in coming weeks. The company confirmed to bring Android Pie to the XA2, XA2 Ultra and XA2 Plus in the first quarter of 2019.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

• Besides the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings several new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

• After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

• The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

• One of the major highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

• Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

• Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

• Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

• The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

• Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

