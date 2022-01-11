What was already known in the political circles of Punjab, was officially confirmed on Tuesday. Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar will make a political debut with Congress. Sachar will contest the upcoming Punjab polls, representing the Congress party, scheduled in a single phase on February 14. The announcement was made at a press conference, attended by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Malvika's brother Sonu Sood, who said he supports his sister.

Will Sachar be able to overcome political roadblocks?

Even with sitting Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's ratings at a favourable high, it is still a tightrope walk for Congress in the state. If the local elections and political predictions are anything to go by, there's a real challenge from AAP and party's internal politics.

Soon after the press conference, sitting MLA from Moga Harjot Kamal indicated his displeasure over the development. He also stated that he was certainly contesting the polls from Moga, with or without a Congress ticket. On the other hand, Sachar has also earlier expressed her desire to contest from Moga seat.

In an interview to the Indian Express, MLA Kamal went so far as to call Sachar, "a parachute candidate." He said, "I defeated Makhan Singh Brar, the son of Akali Dal veteran Tota Singh. Why should I leave my constituency? Sarcpanches of 46 villages, Mayor Nitika Bhalla, councillors and block samiti members are with me."

Will she be given a Moga seat?

38-year-old Sachar is a qualified engineer turned philanthropist and lives in the city of Moga. The Sood siblings run a charity in the memory of their late parents in their hometown Moga.

Last year in November, actor Sonu Sood announced his sister's desire to join politics. While refusing to divulge the political party at the time, Sood said his sister was ready to serve the people of Punjab. Soon after, Sachar launched a campaign Moge di Dhee (daughter of Moga).

While giving Sachar a rousing welcome into the party, both Channi and Sidhu, however, refused to divulge whether she'll be given a Moga seat. Sidhu said, "Malvika is an educated woman, a qualified engineer and we will give this family as much respect as we can. Malvika is a precious member of our family and we will keep her safe like a jewel."

Malvika's husband Gautam Sachar is a businessman and managing director of Hollywood English Academy.