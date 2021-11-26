Actor Sonu Sood is back to doing what he does best -- helping people in any way he can. This time, he's helping out well known south Indian dance choreographer Shiva Shankar, who is battling Covid-19 and is in a critical condition.

Well known publicists from the Tamil and Telugu film industries tweeted about the state of the dance choreographer, who has also acted in a number of films.

One tweet read, "Noted Choreographer Shiva Shankar Master affected with #COVID19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment, the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help." They had also put out his son's contact number.

Actor Sonu Sood, who got to know about his condition on Thursday replied to one of their tweets, saying, "I am already in touch with the family. Will try my best to save his life."