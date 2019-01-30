Amid the war of words between Kangana Ranaut and director Krish Jagarlamudi, Sonu Sood's kushti (wrestling) video from Manikarnika, which the Queen actress apparently wanted to be chopped off, has been leaked online.

In the video, Sonu Sood can be seen flaunting his chiselled body in his Sadashivrao bhau avatar and grappling and crushing his enemy pushing him hard onto the ground. According to Miss Malini, it was this particular which Kangana, who by then had taken over the director's seat replacing Krish Jagarlamudi, wanted to remove from the film and led an normally mild-mannered Sonu to erupt and quit the film thereafter.

Recently, Krish had revealed that Kangana wanted to kill Sonu's character, who was supposed to die in the second half just before Rani Lakshmi Bai's death, in the interval itself. He also said that Kangana trimmed Sonu's role from 100 per cent to 60 per cent.

This incident didn't go down well with Sonu and he decided to leave the project mid-way. Earlier, it was reported that Sonu, apparently, was heard saying loudly in presence of Kangana, "Why should I take direction from an actor in this film? I signed the film with Krish as director. If he isn't a part of the film, I don't want to be part of it either."

Kangana had then denied having an apparent showdown with Sonu and said that the actor vehemently denied to work under a woman director. She had also said that Sonu wanted to retain a few of his Kushti scenes because he had built his body for it which was never a part of the script.

After Sonu Sood had walked out of the period drama, Swati Semwal, who was supposed to play Sonu's onscreen wife, also left Manikarnika as she had signed the film because she wanted to work with Sonu and Krish. Swati was to be seen as Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau, originally to be played by Sonu and now being essayed by Zeeshan Ayyub.

Manikarnika's budget, which was initially approved for Rs 60 crore, shot up to Rs 125 crore approx due to re-shoots and a series of production delays. The movie which was initially scheduled to complete the patchwork in 10 days, extended to a 45-day schedule in which the major portions of the film were re-shot with new actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Sonu Sood's replacement.

Take a look at Sonu Sood's leaked scene from Manikarnika here: