Kangana Ranaut is currently getting grilled from all corners after director Krish Jagarlamudi, who was the first director of Manikarnika, exposed the actress and how she dominated and humiliated him during the shoot of the film based on the warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Her sister Rangoli Chandel, who has been constantly defending Kangana on her behalf, has now leaked the private WhatsApp chat between Krish and producer Kamal Jain on social media.

Taking it to Twitter, Rangoli shared a few screenshots of the WhatsApp chat, dated December 6, 2018, where Krish and Kamal Jain were discussing about the allegations that the director has made against the film and tampering his director's credits.

Read the full unedited post here:

"Hi Krish.... Kamal ji sent me the messages you sent him... First of all please see the film before you assume anything.. 1) When Mr Goyanka saw the film that you made he said he won't give his logo to it and asked to shoot the film all over again. 2) When we met you, Mr Goyanka hadn't seen the film yet, we were expecting few days work... no one had the time or intention to shoot entire film all over again for 45 days. 3) After studio screening and meeting with Zee team, Mr Parsad and Mr Joshi wrote the material to be shot, I have nothing to do with the writing so please stop accusing me for writing stuff never happened, its writers call and their business...they wrote and that's how money got sanctioned to Kamal.... they spent extra 20 crore to clean the mess as they call it... 4) After I shot and edited the film Studio saw it and liked, only thing they said ' its a new film ' and makes complete sense ... 5) Stop feeling wronged or anything please come and see the film then decide for yourself ... 6) What your name should be in the credits that call only Kamal can take."

Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ?? ⁦@DirKrish⁩ pic.twitter.com/bxRCQkBidn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Earlier, in the day, Rangoli also shared a few screenshots of another WhatsApp chat, dated October 4, 2018, claiming that Kangana had sent these messages to writer Vijayendra Prasad where they were discussing about Krish's statements to the media about Manikarnika. Take a look.

This is for all my friends to see here's Kangana's messages to Vijendra Prasad on October 4th, not only she fought for his credit even begged him to be a part of the team.... ⁦@DirKrish⁩ pic.twitter.com/kop1LXId3q — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019