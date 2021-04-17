Actor Sonu Sood has tested Covid positive. He took to social media to share the news with fans on Saturday, asking them not to worry.

He posted a picture that read: "Hi Everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all. -- Sonu Sood."

He captioned the post as: "Stay safe Stay positive." The actor was recently appointed brand ambassador of Punjab's Covid vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Sonu has been actively helping people cope with the Covid crises. Last year, he helped thousands of migrants reach houses during lockdown and also provided e-rickshaws to the unemployed.

Katrina tests negative

Actress Katrina Kaif has tested negative for Covid-19. The Bollywood star took to Instagram to share the news with fans on Saturday.

Katrina shared a picture on Instagram dressed in yellow, and thanked everyone who had checked on her health while she was down with Covid.