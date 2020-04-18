Actor Sonu Sood went down the memorylane on Friday, 17 April as he shares his late father Shakthi Sagar Sood's hand-written letter on the occasion of his father's birth anniversary. He emotionally recall the good memories of him spending time with his father.

Sonu Sood Turns Emotional

He starts, "Happy birthday Dad! This is the 5th year that I have not wished you in person. No words can describe how much I miss u dad. Time is flying but every single day I visit all our memory lanes. You dropping me to school on your scooter and to the day when you dropped me at New Delhi railway station when I began my journey as an engineer. Remember you gave me all the money you had in your pocket and told me that you will manage somehow on your trip back to Moga,"

Sonu Sood pens, "You were so special dad. Wish I could go back to those times. On your birthday today I am sharing a letter that you wrote to me on my birthday. Today on your birthday I feel happy that the drive that I started on your name "Shakti Annadanam" has been feeding thousands everyday. Will try to follow your footsteps till I see you someday. Take care of yourself wherever you are. Will miss u always."

The hand-written letter by shared by Sonu Sood was written by his father to him in the year 2006.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood is doing his bit for the people in need when the country is hit by Coronavirus outbreak. He has offered his Juhu hotel to frontline warriors of Covid-19, while providing foods for 1000s of immigrants.

The actor is also spreading awareness in Coronavirus through social media. His contribution has been hailed by the public.