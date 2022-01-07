In a development that is being viewed from different political perspectives, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as the state icon of Punjab. The poll panel had appointed actor Sonu Sood as the state icon of Punjab, in November 2020. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, S Karuna Raju confirmed the development to media persons and said Sood's appointment was withdrawn on January 4.

Recently, there have been a lot of speculations regarding the actor's political aspirations as Sood lately visited Punjab many times and met political leaders including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, the actor has denied all claims that he is contesting elections or even joining any political party.

In November, last year, the actor held a press conference to announce his younger sister Malvika Sood Sachar's entry into politics. At the time, the actor stated that she was ready to serve the people of Punjab, however, he refused to mention which political party she'll be affiliated to.

In September 2021, the actor's house was raided for four days by the Income Tax department. A development that was viewed as highly political and vengeful on the part of the government. Taking a swipe at the government, the actor said that he was busy attending "his guests for four days." Later, he broke his silence in a post, "Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going."

Apart from a successful acting career in Bollywood and South Indian film industry, Sood has been celebrated for his philanthropic work. The actor significantly shot to limelight for his work during first phase of Covid lockdowns, while arranging for buses and other modes of transport for migrant labourers trying to return home.